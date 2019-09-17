Date: Thursday, September 26, 2019

Time: 12:00PM Eastern

Imagine technology in the vehicle serving as a guardian. Machine vision (MV) is the ability to see and recognize objects and human behavior using images, while artificial intelligence (AI) includes all types of machine intelligence such as collision detection, risky driving behavior detection, and voice recognition and they are making their way into utility fleets. Now is the time for fleet professionals to dig in and start asking questions, taking notes and be willing to keep pushing the envelope of their field by exploring these new applications.

While the concept of MV and AI might seem futuristic, machine learning has been around for longer than you think. With machine learning, the systems used by fleet professionals have advanced to bring automation to the review process of video and data by identifying complex patterns of risk. Video-based safety systems are now able to give fleets context for safety-critical events.

This webinar will delve into the whys and hows of MV & AI and why these groundbreaking technologies are just what you need to take your business and your fleet to the next level.

