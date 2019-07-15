Date: August 13, 2019

Time: 2PM Eastern / 11AM Pacific

Duration: 30 minutes

Often, the rush to bring convenience to customers leads to solutions that don’t deliver what the customer really wants and an experience that is the opposite of what you intended.

This session will explore why online booking isn’t giving your customers what they expect ... and how you can deliver what they actually want!

SPEAKERS

Tim McGuire

Vice President of Community Engagement

Pointman

Steve Raines

Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

Pointman

Gregory Dooley

Vice President of Customer Success

Pointman

