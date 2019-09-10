Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Time: 2:00PM ET

No matter which profession you're in, finding and keeping skilled employees is a top priority. So is finding ways to maximize their productivity.

Those goals are two major reasons why electrical, mechanical and plumbing contractors are increasingly turning to mobile resource management software to better manage their business. This suite of software and services provides deep, actionable insights into the real-time location and status of employees, their work vehicles and high-value mobile assets such as equipment trailers and skid loaders. These benefits apply to any size business -- even those with just a handful of employees and vehicles.

In this webinar, you'll learn how businesses are using mobile workforce management to:

Enable smarter dispatching and route-planning decisions, so employees don't waste time and fuel.

Quickly retask employees and mobile equipment to job sites based on proximity, keeping projects on schedule and customers happy.

Verify time on task.

This webinar also includes highlights from an exclusive new survey of businesses like yours. Learn how and why they're using this type of technology to maximize productivity, efficiency, revenue and customer satisfaction.

SPEAKERS

Tim Kridel

Freelance Writer

Kevin Aries

Product Development Manager

Verizon Connect

