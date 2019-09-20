Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019

Time: 2:00PM Eastern

Make the most out of your AEC Collection and add FormIt to your workflow! FormIt does 3D Sketches, Site Logistics, Virtual Mock Ups, and more while using Autodesk Materials and integrating with Revit and Navisworks. (Can we say this: Replace SketchUp with FormIt and save!)

Attendees will learn:

Modeling in FormIt overview

Site Logistics and Virtual Mock Ups for Presentations

How to step up your proposals with strong visuals of real-world solutions

How to make your sketches come alive

