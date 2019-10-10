Date: Tuesday, November 5th, 2019

Time: 2:00PM Eastern

Connecting the field to the office has never been more important than it is now. Powered by Trimble scanning solutions and Trimble SysQue, Trimble is bringing the field and the office together.

Join us for a live webinar with Trimble's David Keane & David Hyland and discover how Scan to BIM workflows can reduce your construction costs and schedule durations and enable Constructible data such as material standards and part data to your projects. This will empower your team members to work together from the best information available and get the job done more efficiently than ever before! If you’ve ever thought about leveraging scanning or BIM workflows in your business, you’ll want to attend this session.

We will cover:

Introduction to Trimble’s portfolio for MEP contractors, including the new X7 3D laser scanner, Trimble Field Link, and Trimble SysQue

Brand new workflows that reduce the steps and complexity of getting point clouds into models

The power of modeling with fabrication level detail, and how it can transform your field operations

Empirical discussion on how Scan to BIM reduces labor and other direct job costs

First steps every MEP contractor can accomplish towards these efficiencies

Speakers:

David Keane

MEP Estimating & Design Sales Manager

Trimble

David Hyland

Scanning Sales Engineer

Trimble

Sponsored by:

Register today!