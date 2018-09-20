Are you interested in tracking your vehicles, assets, or maybe even an employee, but not sure if vehicle-installed or cell phone GPS tracking is the better method?

There is a common misconception that vehicle-installed and cell phone GPS tracking systems are practically the same technology, but they are actually very different. While researching potential solutions, it is important to know that cell phone GPS tracking information is not the same as what you will receive from vehicle-installed GPS tracking devices.

To decide which type of system will provide the information you need, read this article to learn:

The difference between cell phone vs. vehicle-installed GPS tracking technologies.

The information you can gather from each technology to determine which is best for your needs.

Breaking down the potential disadvantages of cell phone tracking technologies.

Insight into how organizations experience a positive impact on their fleet operations by taking a strategic approach to GPS tracking.

Sponsored by: