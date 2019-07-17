Menu
Fleet Management eBook: Saving Your Assets
Learning Resources>Whitepapers

Fleet Management eBook: Saving Your Assets

How the right fleet management, location tracking, and inventory analysis tools can boost business operations for contractors.

As a business leader, you must address a variety of issues, such as cost of ownership, make/model selection, maintenance schedules, driver safety policies, fuel programs, insurance coverage, advertising/branding, fleet management technology, and equipment inventory management/control. Fall short in any of these areas, and you'll surely find yourself wasting valuable time and resources on unnecessary activities.

The select group of articles featured in this e-book presents sound advice from industry experts in these subjects. Don't pass up the chance to learn from their years of experience.

Complete the form below to access your copy.

 

 

TAGS: Fleet Management
Related
Cover Option 2 - 2400x800.JPG
Sponsored Content
Utilizing Construction Technology to Cope with Labor Shortages
Jul 03, 2019
SteelTariff2_flipped.jpg
Sponsored Content
Steel Yourself – How to Mitigate the Impact of Tariffs
Jun 04, 2019
Contractor Consumer Image_2400x800.jpg
Sponsored Content
Four Steps to Growing Your Contracting Business with Smart Leak Detection
Jun 03, 2019
905CT_ACCO574.jpg
Sponsored Content
Giants 2019: The Good Times Roll
May 23, 2019