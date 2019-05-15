Did you know that you are part of a fast-growing industry? The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports that plumbing and HVAC jobs are expected to grow by 16 and 15%, respectively, by the year 2024 – which is much faster than the national average. Congratulations.

Now, what if you could take that growth and put it on steroids? The opportunity is a smart one, literally. By the end of last year, 45 million smart home devices were installed in U.S. homes. The average revenue per home is just under $500. According to Statista, that's an annual growth rate for the home automation industry of 22% year over year; it's now nearly a $20 billion industry.

