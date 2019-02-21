Building Information Modeling (BIM) has become a critical component for planning, scheduling and performing the work of home builders, GCs and mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractors. More and more often, especially for municipal jobs, BIM is a requirement before a project can even be bid. Yet for some contractors, adding BIM to their offering can be daunting. What sort of investment is required? What kind of outlay is there going to be in technology, in training, and in people? How will adding BIM affect the workflow? What about pushback from employees who have been doing their job—and doing a good job—for years? And there are some managers who worry they won’t be able to talk intelligently in a meeting about coordination, or expected performance. A lot of times it makes sense to work with a BIM consultant to manage the transition. But the payoff, both in money and in productivity, can be huge.

Sponsored by: