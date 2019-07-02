The challenge of finding employees in the United States continues to grow. The release of the 2019 June jobs report by the Labor Department indicated the gap between available jobs and job seekers is 1.63 million. That’s the largest since 2000, when the statistic was first tracked. To fill the gap, construction companies are turning to technology, including automated machinery, drones, and robots. In addition, construction companies are utilizing BIM (Building Information Modeling) to help raise the efficiency of their staff both behind the scenes and on the worksite.

