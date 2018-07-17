Who Loves You Baby? SCOTUS Does

Remember whose catch phrase that was? For you younger guys and gals, it was TV’s popular cop Theo Kojak played by Telly Savalas. He broke barriers by being one of the first Greek actors to make it big. He came on like gangbusters – just like e-commerce is now taking the internet by storm and growing by double-digits each year. One thing for sure: internet e-commerce retailers don’t love you baby, they’re out to line their own pockets and have absolutely no reservations