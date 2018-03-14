AHR 2018: More attendees, more connectivity, more opportunities than ever before

CHICAGO – The 2018 AHR Exposition was the largest ever. According to the final numbers from International Exposition Co., total attendance was 72,075, up from 68,615 in 2017 at the Las Vegas show. Total visitor attendance was 49,995, up from 48,568 in 2017. 2,155 companies exhibited, and 169 countries were represented. Even the space broke records with the 2018 show occupying 534,080 sq. ft. of Chicago’s McCormick Place.