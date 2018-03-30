What’s on tap for the 6th Emerging Water Technology Symposium? Part 3

This is the 3nd and final installment of a 3 part EWTS update series to let attendees know what the symposium organizers have teed up for the technical program. Read part one here, and part two here.

This biennial event continues to provide critical insight into the future of our water-related industries. Nowhere else is such focused attention provided for professionals on all facets of optimizing the safe and efficient use of water. The Symposium will be held May 15th and 16th in Ontario, California.

Featured topics

Water use in urban and CII applications is changing radically.

Peter Meyer of Water DM, one of today’s most prolific researchers on the demand side uses of water, will update attendees on Demand Trends, Efficiency and the Future of Urban Water Use. Peter’s talk will take a step back to look at the remarkable long-term success of water efficiency in the US as evidenced through changing demand trends shown in data from the USGS, the Residential End Uses of Water studies, and water providers across the country including New York City and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Long time EWTS contributor and accomplished researcher Bill Hoffman of H.W. Hoffman and Associates will discuss water how commercial, industrial and institutional (CII) buildings are evolving regarding how water is used. Water managers, code officials, urban planners and regulators need to know answers to key questions concerning institutional, commercial and industrial (ICI) water use in the future. These water using sectors are keys to a healthy economy. Some of these questions include: How much water is use in the ICI sector?; Where and how much is used for outdoor, HVAC, plumbing, food service, etc.?; What are the benchmarks?; How might new codes, standards and regulations impact use?; and What are the trends and conservation potential for ICI water users? Major research efforts and special studies over the last three years will shed light on these questions and more.

Hear the latest research findings on the efficient uses of energy-laden hot water.

EWTS friend and contributor Gary Klein of Gary Klein and Associates will present practical measures you can incorporate into your next project that result in high performance hot water systems and very satisfied customers.

Jim Lutz of Hot Water Research will go in search of the “Missing Shower Water Savings”. The change in water use for showers over the last two decades is disappointing. Between the 1999 and 2016 Residential End Uses of Water Studies, when low-flow showerhead standards became law, shower-based water demands declined by only 0.5 gpcd. While average showerhead flow rates have declined, the volume of water used for showers has not declined as much. Find out why.

Want to feel encouraged about our water future? Come hear the about the efforts of the Robo-Rebels of the Suzanne Middle School in Walnut, CA. These young, creative students have developed a new potential technology for saving water in commercial bathrooms. But what’s truly important is to hear the passion, concern and enthusiasm they have for confronting local and global water problems head on. See the future of water activism now and walk away knowing that with young people like the Robo-Rebels taking the lead we can rest assured that our water future will be in good hands.