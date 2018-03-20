What’s on tap for the 6th Emerging Water Technology Symposium? Part 2

This is the 2nd of a 3 part EWTS update series to let attendees know what the technical program has in store.You can read Part 1 here.

This biennial event continues to provide critical insight into the future of our water related industries. Nowhere else is such focused attention provided for professionals on all facets of optimizing the safe and efficient use of water. The Symposium will be held on May 15th and 16th, 2016 in Ontario, California.

Featured topics

Want to hear the latest info in research into Legionella and pathogen mitigation strategies?

Hear from Dr. Juneseok Lee, San Jose State University and Dr. Andrew J. Whelton, Perdue University, the primary researchers on the premise plumbing aspect of the EPA funded research on Legionella. Professors Lee and Whelton will present on the Development of Premise Plumbing Hydraulic-Water Quality Models. Their presentation will describe part of the ongoing project titled ‘Right Sizing Tomorrow's Water Systems for Efficiency, Sustainability, and Public Health (EPA Grant R836890)’ under USEPA’s National Priorities: Impacts of Water Conservation on Water Quality in Premise Plumbing and Water Distribution Systems.

Prof. Dr. Thomas Kistemann from the Institute for Hygiene & Public Health, Bonn University in Germany, will present on Drinking Water Quality – Pathogen Prevention by Controlling Conditions Inherent to the Plumbing System. The growth of pathogens in plumbing systems can be impacted by chemical treatment (disinfectants) and by controlling other parameters relevant to the system. Temperature, water flow, water exchange and nutrient concentration are identified as important factors (so-called ‘tetrahedron of effects’). In Germany, as in many other countries, comprehensive regulations concerning these parameters are being put into place.

The “Unintended Consequences of Water Efficiency” will be an important topic at the symposium.

Jocelyn Liu, Senior Staff Engineer at Brown and Caldwell will present on Behalf of the California Urban Water Agencies on the release of their recent white paper titled Adapting to Change – Declining Flows and Utility Systems. This presentation will provide an overview of the research into the effects of declining flows, highlighting the importance of considering the entire interconnected urban water cycle when establishing local and statewide goals for conservation and water use efficiency.

Learn about the recently announced new International Standard for Water Efficient Products.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recently announced their intentions to go forward with the development of a new international standard and labelling scheme for water efficient consumer products. Presentations will be provided by Dr. Carol Grossman, Director, Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards, Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, Yvonne Orgill, Chief Executive, Bathroom Manufacturers Association, and Stephanie Tanner, Lead Engineer for the US EPA’s WaterSense Program on the history and market penetrations of the three most successful labeling programs from around the globe. Their presentations will be followed with a discussion on how the new international standard will coexist with these well-established national programs.

