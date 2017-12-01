Menu
bosch_geo_promo.jpg
Green>Geothermal

Infographic: Geothermal 101

This infographic from Bosch Thermotechnology gives the a run down on the basics of geothermal heating and cooling, including benefits, operating costs and average availability.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CO-MCCCgeo-exterior.jpg
Michigan college retrofits half-century old architecture with today’s geothermal systems
Oct 13, 2017
NelsonMech_disassembly.jpg
Nelson Mechanical rescues malfunctioning geo system
Oct 10, 2017
Geo_External.jpg
Geo system heats & cools 12K sq. ft. luxury home
Sep 07, 2017
WaterFurnace SEVENbration event
WaterFurnace Announces Return of SEVENbration Savings Event for 2017
Jul 13, 2017