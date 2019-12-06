Welcome to the online home of CONTRACTOR, a print, digital and online resource serving plumbing, hydronic and mechanical systems professionals. Bookmark our homepage, www.contractormag.com, as your premier source for up-to-the-minute information.
CONTRACTOR is dedicated to delivering high-quality reporting on technology, products and trends in the mechanical contracting industry. We provide the latest news on codes, standards, government regulations, industry events, construction data, and the latest from industry associations and manufacturers.
Every monthly issue contains:
Our regular columnists, covering Management, Hydronics, Technology, Marketing and Taxes
Best Practices columns, where experts from around the industry discuss ways to run a more efficient, more profitable business
Our Forum section, where voices from the industry offer insight on the important topics of the day
Our Hydronics and Radiant section, where we go in-depth on the science and practice of transferring heat via water
Case studies detailing specific applications and contractors overcoming various installation challenges
Our New Products pages showcasing the latest advances from around the industry
Our regular features include:
The Book of Giants — Conversations with larger mechanical contractors about the state of the industry
Made in America — Profiles of US-based manufacturers serving the plumbing & hydronic heating industry
Under 30 All-Stars — Interviews with younger people building careers in the skilled trades
Codes and Regulation Round-up
Contractor of the Year
Our History
CONTRACTOR was first published in 1954. The magazine was the creation of Publisher Herbert Walther, who learned his trade in the pages of Plumbing and Heating Business, the official organ of the National Association of Plumbing Contractors back in the 1930s and ‘40s.
Walther was a true innovator in the business-to-business publishing game. When it came time to found his own magazine (out of a cramped office on Lexington Ave. in New York City), he stressed that the new venture was independent, not beholding to any organization, association, union or manufacturing concern.
John Carlson was the first Editor of CONTRACTOR. Following Carlson came Seth Shepard, who directed editorial operations almost 30 years until his retirement in 1984. Over the years the editorial torch passed in turn to John Schweitzer, Bob Miodonski and Robert Mader. The current Editor-in-Chief is Steve Spaulding.
Over the years CONTRACTOR has featured columns by such industry legends as Dan Holohan, Al Schwartz, Matt Michel, Dave Yates, Mark Eatheron, Pat Linhardt and countless others. The continuing success of the brand has been the work of publishers including William Adams and Bill Everham, of our several art directors (including our current one, David Eckhart), our sales team, support staff and so many more.
We hope to keep bringing our readers the news, insights and expert know-how that will help them run a better business for many decades to come.