AHR 2019 Education Program Announced



WESTPORT, CT. —The 2019 AHR Expo has announced its full line-up for the 2019 Education Program, including more than 120 sessions of free seminars, professional certifications and continuing education courses. The Education Program continues to grow each year and is the most comprehensive, all-inclusive opportunity to hear directly from industry leaders about trends and best practices in HVACR.

The 2019 AHR Expo will be held Jan. 14-16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. To register, please visit the AHR Expo registration website.

“The AHR Expo aims to deliver the most extensive access into the HVACR industry,” said Clay Stevens, manager of AHR Expo. “Each year we host exhibitors from all facets of the industry, and we add value to the attendee experience through our ever-growing Education Program. Our seminars, courses, and certification opportunities provide visitors with the tools needed to move forward as professionals.”

Educational Sessions

This year’s Show features nearly 75 free sessions presented by industry experts from leading organizations. The sessions, ranging from one to two hours, provide attendees with potential solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the industry. Attendees can listen in on general HVACR industry subjects, as well as sessions specific to their own line of practice.

“The AHR Expo packs all the industry knowledge under one roof,” said Bob “Hot Rod” Rohr of Caleffi North America and a featured speaker at the 2019 Show. “This is the one big event that all in the HVAC industry need to attend. It’s the one place where you can see, meet and touch all the latest cutting-edge technology, equipment and training available today.”

Highlights for this year’s free seminar agenda include:

● General Industry-wide Topics

o Low-Cost Leads are Hurting Your Business, presented by Women in HVACR

o Trends in the Global HVAC Market, presented by BSRIA Ltd.

o What it Takes to Get an Installed HVACR System to Operate at Equipment Rated Capacity, presented by National Comfort Institute (NCI)

● Engineering

o Next Generation HVAC Controls: Open Hardware - Open Software, presented by AutomatedBuildings.com

o IoT and Air Quality: Embedding Smartness into IAQ, Presented by Indoor Air Quality Association

o Providing Safety, Efficiency, and Value with Hydronic Snow Melting, presented by Radiant Professionals Alliance (RPA)

● Bilingual Sessions:

o NAFA Best Practice Guideline for Hospital & Healthcare Facilities – Updated to Include the Impact of SSPC 170 Updates, National Air Filtration Association (NAFA)

o La Mejor Guia de NAFA para Hospitales y Centros de Salud - Actualización que incluye el impacto de cambios del standard ASHRAE SSPC 170, National Air Filtration Association (NAFA)

● Contractor-focused

o Virtual Reality Training for HVAC is Here, presented by NEBB

o Variable Frequency Drives: Method of a Test and a Case Study, presented by Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI)

o Psychometrics Without Tears, presented by Green Mechanical Council

● Specialized

o Controls Strategies for Maximizing Condensing Boiler System Efficiency, presented by American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA)

o Fan Sizing and Selection: Basics and Fine Points, presented by Air Movement and Control Association International, Inc. (AMCA International)

o Safety, Innovation, and Other Benefits of CSST in Residential and Commercial Applications, presented by AHRI

Continuing Education

AHR Expo provides the opportunity for attendees to participate in professional development while at the Show. This year, attendees can choose from 20 ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI) sessions, all of which are offered prior to and during the Show. All short courses and professional development seminars have been approved for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) that can be applied toward maintaining P.E. licensure. Attendees must register and pay tuition fees in advance of the Show by visiting the ASHRAE registration website.

Full-day courses account for six earned Professional Development Hours (PDHs)/Learning Units (LUs) or 0.6 CEUs. All half-day courses are awarded three accredited PDHs. Topics cover a wide range of industry subjects, including maintenance of high-performance buildings, effective energy management, indoor and outdoor air systems, energy code selection, latest applications, future trends and more. Course highlights include:

● Humidity Control 1: Design Tips and Traps

● Advanced Designs for Net Zero Buildings

● Effective Energy Management in New & Existing Buildings

Certification

Review sessions and exams are also available during the 2019 AHR Expo. Attendees must register and pay any associated fees prior to the Show. 7 sessions will be offered, including:

● NATE Testing & Review

● Commissioning Authority (CxA) Workshop and Exam

● New Construction Commissioning and ACP Exam

● NAFA CAFS Testing and 2-Hour Tutorial; NCT Testing

● ASHRAE Certification Exams

New Product and Technology Theater Presentations

In addition to free seminars and paid certification classes, attendees are encouraged to sit in on brief exhibitor presentations in the New Product & Technology Theater. There are over 100 presentations scheduled, each lasting approximately 20 minutes, that aim to give attendees an overview of new product announcements and technologies that they’ll see in exhibitor booths on the Show floor. These sessions take place in special theaters right on the exhibit floor and there is no fee or registration required.

This year, four 2019 Innovation Award winners and six finalists will present, including:

● Winners:

o Automated Logic Corporation (Building Automation)

o Johnson Controls, Inc. (Cooling)

o enVerid Systems (Green Building)

o Dwyer Instruments, Inc. (Tools & Instruments)

● Finalists:

o Carrier (Green Building)

o Smardt Chiller Groups Inc. (Green Building)

o Fresh-Aire UV (Indoor Air Quality)

o Baltimore Aircoil Company (Refrigeration)

o BreezoMeter Ltd. (Software)

o LG Electronics USA, Inc. (Ventilation)

“As a design professional, the AHR Expo is the one event I can attend to stay up-to-date on all the latest products and innovations from across the HVACR industry,” said Brad White, SES Consulting, Inc. and a 2019 Education Program speaker. “I never fail to come away having learned something new that I can immediately apply in my work.”

To view the complete 2019 AHR Expo Education Program, visit the education section on the AHR Expo website. Attendees are encouraged to use the MapYour Show tool to assist in building out their personalized Show agenda.

For more information on the AHR Expo Education Series, please visit ahrexpo.com. Specific questions regarding 2020 Education Series submissions can be emailed to [email protected].