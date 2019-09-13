AHR Expo 2020 New Products Preview

WESTPORT, CT –The AHR Expo is the world’s premier HVACR event, attracting thousands of attendees from across the globe and with more than 500,000 square feet of exhibit space featuring everything that is new in the industry. The Show, to be held February 3-5, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, is the industry’s annual opportunity to network with professionals from all roles within HVACR and to view the latest innovations, products and technologies.

“This is the event for HVACR professionals to meet together under one roof for networking, exchanging ideas and to preview what’s ahead in the industry,” said Mark Stevens, AHR Expo Show Manager. “Professionals from all areas of HVACR have an exclusive opportunity to gain real insight into what’s coming in the next year and what’s being planned for the future of the industry. HVACR is at the center of big change on a global scale and is a topic of discussion in many external industries as well —it’s an exciting time for the industry and the Show floor is a great place to experience the inspiration.”

Each year, exhibitors display new solutions serving every facet of HVACR, ranging from highly efficient equipment to sophisticated whole building management systems. Attendees can expect to explore areas of industry growth such as building automation and control technologies, as well as solutions and equipment relating to alternative heating and cooling methods, time-saving tools and instruments, and other innovations that support a more efficient job site.

Attendees can anticipate previewing new-to-market products and a full range of solutions and are encouraged to take advantage of the unique opportunity to interact one-on-one with the professionals developing them. To maximize the Show experience, visitors should search the directory of exhibitorsto view product categories and more in-depth information on exhibiting companies. Below is a sample of the products and solutions to be featured on the Show floor:

•A smart thermostat designed for ductless air conditioners that connects to Wi-Fi for a full range of on-device local controls

•Small footprint fluid pumps that maintain high-performance demands of 10 to 35 GPM•AC, DC and EC fans and pumps used across multiple applications

•A copper press adapter, made from lead-free brass to meet local and national potable plumbing codes, that allows for efficient connection of PEX piping to copper piping systems

•A pre-packaged variable frequency drive solution for variable torque pump and fan applications in commercial buildings and facilities ideal for healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and manufacturing

•Packaged pump systems designed to remove dirt, sand, silt, precipitates and suspended solids from process fluids and increase overall system efficiencies while decreasing operating costs

•A self-contained portable commercial and industrial spot cooler/heat pump with remote monitoring connectivity for real-time status monitoring, setting control, machine run times and error reporting

•A vertical stack water source heat pump ideal for high-performance buildings to provide maximum comfort and performance to end-users as well as flexibility for engineers and architects

•Ahybrid fluid cooler that adapts plug-and-play operation for optimization of both water and energy savings at 40% and 50% respectively

•A refrigerant designed as an R-22 replacement solution that not only maintains capacity in R-22 existing systems, but also increases efficiency by 15% on average

•A specialty coating that is UV stable, non-conductiveand maintains flexibility allowing for expansion and contraction of metals designed to protect systems, coils, cabinets and PCB equipment in salt air environments

•Duct insulation designed without mineral fiber or fiberglass preventing mold, mildew and fungi growthandrequiresno protective equipment or specialty clothing for install

•A cloud-based system specifically designed as an energy saving solution for variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems that works by monitoring electricity consumption in real-timeto provide analysis of collected data to create an operation sequence for energy and cost savings

•Specially designed small footprint, quiet and efficient electric motors that utilize printed circuit board (PCB) to replace conventional windings, are embedded with IoT circuitry and are ideal for a wide range of HVAC applications including fans, blowers, condensing units, pumps and compressors

•Inline flow sensors with automatic glycol compensation algorithms to select correct fluid properties for flow and energy calculation calibrated to achieve ±0.5% repeatability without drift

•A condensate neutralizer that neutralizes acidic fluid as a by-product of combustion to non-harmful levels, preventing corrosion of drains and sewer systems that can negatively impactthe environment

•A BACnet or Modbus output designed gas detection instrument used to communicate with a BAS and pre-calibrated, plug-and-play smart sensor replacement at end of life•A heat exchanger designed for the gas cooler, condenser, evaporator and economizer in R744 heat pump and refrigeration systems

•Data resources that provide an unbiased cross-reference and model number database designed to locate replacement HVACR parts

•A freeze control board that prevents evaporator coils from freezing as well as prevents problems caused by freezing such as mold, mildew, carbon dioxide, flooding and property damage associated with melting ice•A condition-based monitoring software platform that uses variable frequency drives as a smart sensor to monitor motor and applications for early issue detection and solution recovery without the need for PLC hardware

•A specialty device designed to combine four critical functions including hydraulic separation, air separation, dirt separation and ferrous impurity separation to maintain the health of water-based solutions within hydronic systems

•Cloud-based service software that enables contractors to move to paperless business operation while controlling costs through inventory management and automated inventory replenishment

•Service management software that allows businesses to streamline operations and equip technicians with necessary tools to close deals on the job via automated service agreements, and to dispatch technicians, accept payments, and gain insight on performance

•A ductless heat pump with built-in air and surface purification technology

•A scale reduction system that protects water heaters from limescale build-up that works without the need for power supply, batteries, chemicals or filters•HEPA filtration technology product integrations that satisfy IAQ requirements including hospital, medical and other sensitive environments

•A probe instrument that allows technicians to test a motor for induced currents caused by VFD to minimize costly downtime and extend the life of system motors•Blower coil solutions for improved IAQ that allow for fast installation in both horizontal and vertical installations and HDY/VDY features and benefits such as energy efficiency and quieter operation