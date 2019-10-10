AHR Expo Announces 2020 Innovation Award Winners

WESTPORT, CT – AHR Expo Show Management today announced the winners of the 2020 AHR Expo Innovation Awards competition. Hosted annually by the AHR Expo, products in 10 industry categories are recognized for their innovative contribution to HVACR. The winning products, technologies and systems from each award category will be formally recognized during the 2020 AHR Expo, Feb. 3-5 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fl. Additionally, one of the category winners will be recognized as the most inventive and original product and will receive the 2020 Product of the Year Award. The ceremony is open to all Show attendees and is slated for Tuesday, February 4 at 1:00 pm EST.

Winners are carefully reviewed and selected by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges who evaluate award entries based on their innovative design, creativity, application, value and potential market impact.

“We had more entries submitted for the 2020 Innovation Awards than we’ve ever had,” said Mark Stevens, AHR Expo Show Manager. “This speaks volumes to the advancement and outstanding innovation happening within the HVACR industry at the moment. As in previous years, the technologies vying for a category award more than exceeded our expectations. We would like to congratulate each of our winners, finalists and all entrants for their leadership in advancing the future of our industry. We look forward to seeing these inventive solutions in action on the Show floor in Orlando and to honor our winners in a special ceremony.”

2020 AHR Expo Innovation Award Winners and finalists selected within the categories of building automation, cooling, green building, heating, indoor air quality, plumbing, refrigeration, software, tools and instruments, and ventilation. Use the gallery slide to view the individual winners.