AHR Expo Now Accepting 2020 Innovation Awards Submissions

WESTPORT, CT – The AHR Expo (International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition) announces its call for entries for the 2020 Innovation Awards Competition. The annual competition honors the most innovative and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year’s AHR Expo. Exhibitors are encouraged to submit new or upgraded products for consideration through August 6, 2019.



The Innovation Awards debuted in 2003 to highlight the HVACR industry’s efforts to push boundaries with innovative solutions for new and existing challenges. The awards point attention to products, systems and technologies that disrupt the industry and set the bar for future momentum.

Winners will be selected from each of the following products categories: building automation; cooling; green building; heating; indoor air quality; plumbing; refrigeration; software; tools and instruments; and ventilation. Winners are evaluated and selected by a panel of third-party judges representing ASHRAE. Companies demonstrating true innovative design, creativity, application, value and market impact will be deemed winners in their respective category.

The Innovation Awards also recognize an overall Product of the Year, selected from the pool of winners from all categories. The winner of this award is selected based on their exceptional level of leadership in HVACR innovation.

“The Innovation Awards aim to recognize companies within the HVACR industry that demonstrate leadership through design, construction and execution of products and technologies that propel the industry,” said Mark Stevens, manager of AHR Expo. “Each year’s submissions give us a true indication of just how much progress is made from year to year, and we look forward to highlighting those that are taking the lead with innovation.”

Winners in each of the product categories, as well as the winner of the overall Product of the Year Award, will be recognized in a ceremony during the 2020 Show on Tuesday,

February 4, 2020. Additionally, winners receive acknowledgment in print and online features about the Innovation Awards in major industry publications and on the AHR Expo website.

Submissions and Judging

Exhibitors at the 2020 AHR Expo are eligible for the Innovation Awards and may submit one product in each category. Submitted products will not be considered if they have previously won an award. To be considered, products must be exhibited at the 2020 Show and must be available for sale by the end of February 2020. Completed entry forms along with a $100 entry fee must be submitted online at ahrexpo.com by Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Entry fees for the Innovation Awards (approximately $20,000) are donated each year to a charitable organization serving the local community where the Show is held. The donation is generally used to provide HVACR repairs or upgrades.

For more information about the 2020 AHR Expo or the Innovation Awards Competition, please visit ahrexpo.com. Specific questions regarding Innovation Awards submissions can be emailed to [email protected].