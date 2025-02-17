ASHRAE Wraps AHR Expo, Winter Conference in Orlando

ASHRAE Winter Conference

Running from February 8-12 and co-locating with the Expo, the 2025 ASHRAE Winter Conference brought together HVAC&R industry leaders, experts and professionals for an engaging and impactful event focused on key topics such as artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and workforce development.

The conference attracted close to 3,800 attendees and featured more than 400 committee meetings, 111 technical sessions and numerous networking and social events.

In his State of the Society Address, 2024-25 ASHRAE President Dennis Knight provided updates on the current Society Year theme: Empowering Our Workforce: Building a Sustainable Future.

“As we look to the future, I call upon each of you to continue to be passionate ambassadors for our industry,” said Knight. “Share your stories, engage in conversations, and inspire the next generation of professionals. We need to demonstrate to the world what we do and the profound impact our industry is making today—and the even greater potential it holds is in the future to address indoor environmental quality, sustainable development and resiliency.”