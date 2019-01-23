ASHRAE Wraps Up Successful 2019 Winter Conference, AHR Expo

ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 18, 2019 – Getting around downtown Atlanta can be a bear during a convention. Thankfully, attendees to the American Society of Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Engineers had plenty of educational sessions to attend, keeping them away from heavy traffic.

Increased building activity, operational demands, changes in codes and design and new energy efficiency strategies were just some of the topic discussed among buildings professionals at the 2019 ASHRAE Winter Conference and AHR Expo.

ASHRAE

The 2019 ASHRAE Winter Conference took place Jan. 12-16 at the Omni Hotel Atlanta at CNN Center and the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga, ASHRAE’s headquarter city. More than 2,700 individuals registered for this year’s Winter Conference.

The AHR Expo attracted HVACR professionals from around the globe and provided a forum for manufacturers to showcase the latest products and services. The Expo drew more than 65,000 attendees, with 1,809 exhibitors total, 496 international exhibitors from 35 countries and 107 first time exhibitors.

The Winter Conference technical program featured more than 300 presentations, with interest surrounding this year’s new track, Renewable and Natural Systems, where session topics included exploring energy technologies, renewable energy sources and the future of the smart grid.

ASHRAE Sheila Hayter, B.S., M.S., P.E., ASHRAE's 2018-2019 president, and senior engineer at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

“The Winter Conference and AHR Expo provides an excellent setting for buildings professionals to collaborate on new ideas and share knowledge,” said 2018-2019 ASHRAE President Sheila J. Hayter, P.E. “As we explore ways to incorporate renewable energy technologies into integrated building concepts, ASHRAE will take an even greater leadership role in defining the relationship between buildings and the power sector. The Winter Conference and AHR Expo continues to be one of the most important platforms through which this knowledge is shared.”

The top attended courses were Humidity Control I: Design Tips and Traps; Humidity Control II: Real-World Problems and Solutions; and Variable Refrigerant Flow System: Design & Application.

At the conference, Hayter provided Society updates and initiatives related to the Society theme, “Building Our New Energy Future.” She focused on how ASHRAE is preparing buildings professionals for the challenges and opportunities of designing efficient and grid-responsive buildings within the changing energy sector. Hayter announced that a workshop, Building our New Energy Future: Current and Emerging Research Priorities, will be held Feb. 4-5, sponsored by NREL and ASHRAE. Also announced was the release of a presidential webinar, titled “Efficient Buildings, the Future and a More Intelligent Grid.”

Additionally, “Q&A” videos will be released on The Potential For Zero Energy Districts, Smart Homes–Saving Energy and Money and Grid-Interactive Buildings.

ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI) offered five full-day seminars and 15 half-day courses. The top attended courses were Humidity Control I: Design Tips and Traps; Humidity Control II: Real-World Problems and Solutions; and Variable Refrigerant Flow System: Design & Application.

During the conference, ASHRAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan HVACR Society (PHVACR). The agreement formalizes the two organizations’ long-standing commitment toward the promotion of common cooling and heating related endeavors.

ASHRAE and UN Environment announced the launch of its 2019 and 2020 work plan. The new work plan will afford ASHRAE opportunities to work with local and national policy markets, ensuring sound energy efficiency and environmental protection policies based on ASHRAE standards and resources. This is the fifth work plan resulting from a 2007 MoU agreement between ASHRAE and UN Environment.

“The mutual benefit of the new work plan is that ASHRAE has the ability to make key experts in refrigerant development and the application of new refrigerants accessible to UN Environment, through ASHRAE chapters to provide training to national policy makers and practitioners in developing countries,” said Hayter. “As the world shifts to use of refrigerants with lower global warming potential, mandated by the Montreal Protocol, the linkage between ASHRAE and UN Environment’s OzoneAction unit is critically important to meet global challenges.”

ASHRAE recognized outstanding achievements and contributions of dedicated members to the HVACR industry during its Honors and Awards program. A special presentation was made to H.E. (Barney) Burroughs, presidential Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, for his 100th ASHRAE conference attended.

The slate of nominees for 2019-2020 board officers and directors were announced. Elections will be held in May.

New publications were highlighted including the International Green Construction Code® (IgCC®) powered by ANSI/ASHRAE/ICC/USGBC/IES Standard 189.1-2017, the newly revised ANSI/ASHRAE/IES Standard 90.2-2018, Energy-Efficient Design of Low-Rise Residential Buildings, and the Commissioning Stakeholders’ Guide, among others.

The 2019 ASHRAE Annual Conference will take place June 22-26 in Kansas City. The 2020 Winter Conference dates are Feb. 1-5, and the AHR Expo, Feb. 3-5, in Orlando, Fla.

About ASHRAE

ASHRAE, founded in 1894, is a global society advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment. The Society and its more than 56,000 members worldwide focus on building systems, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, refrigeration and sustainability.