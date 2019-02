ATLANTA, GA -- Dan Foley of Foley Mechanical, Lorton, VA, accepted the Dan Holohan Lifetime Contribution to Comfort Award on Jan. 14th at AHR Expo 2019. Taco Comfort Solutions presented the award, noting Foley's "uncompromising commitment to the quality, comfort and efficiency provided by hydronic systems." In attendance were company CEO Cheryl Merchant and company owner John Hazen White, Jr.