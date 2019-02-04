XTREME AHR Expo Gallery

AHR exhibitors had plenty of HVACR-related products to show the curious crowds. Here's a look at some of my visits during the 2019 show in Atlanta.

The HVAC and Refrigeration industries are filled with change, new and more efficient products, and new and better ways to conduct business.

The HVAC and Refrigeration industries are filled with change, new products and new and better ways to conduct business, through the expansion of apps and software capabilities to streamline work and make more money faster.

Technology continues to expand into new areas of efficiency. Both split systems and VRF/mini-split products are improved each year, to make it easier than ever to dial-up interior comfort and superior air quality.

Research unveiled at AHR Expo and shared with attendees charted the best course for developments in “smart home” technology applications. That research finds that multi-dwelling units remain underserved due to a multitude of end-user requirements. As they combine elements of both single-family homes and commercial buildings, there is much room for the smart home movement to capture the multi-dwelling category.

CLICK THROUGH THIS MONSTER GALLERY TO SEE MORE. And thanks for clicking!