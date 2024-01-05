A. O. Smith Announces Succession Plan as North America Water Heating Senior Leader Retires

Warren was named president and general manager of the North America Water Heating business unit in July 2017. In this role, Warren has profit and loss responsibility for the 10 brands that make up the operation and oversees the unit’s 4,860 employees at facilities in the US, Canada and Mexico. Warren has held many roles since joining A. O. Smith as a sales coordinator in 1989, including serving as vice president of A. O. Smith’s International businesses.

“In each step of Dave’s career, he brought high energy, great leadership and strategic vision, and consistently grew the business,” said Kevin Wheeler, Chairman, President and CEO. “We thank Dave for his dedication to A. O. Smith, his leadership and steadfast commitment to the values and principles of our organization over his long tenure. With Dave stepping down and Steve and Darrell moving into their new roles, we have a solid succession plan in place, which allows for internal promotions of our talented leaders and a strategy to transition them to their new roles to ensure leadership and business continuity.”