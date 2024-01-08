New Burns & McDonnell CEO Leslie Duke Aims to Safely and Successfully Build the Future of Critical Infrastructure

Podrebarac most recently served as Vice President and Construction Director of the firm’s Oil, Gas & Chemical Group. He joined Burns & McDonnell in 2001 and spent a decade working in the field on projects for major oil and gas producers before returning to world headquarters to broaden his work on engineer-procure-construct (EPC) projects.

“Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized the safety of the firm’s people and projects, and now I will use my experience to focus on elevating our corporate safety culture,” Podrebarac says. “Our goal is to build each of our personal commitments to safety and well-being.”

Innovation

Matt Olson is the firm’s first Chief Innovation Officer, developing an innovation office to further a culture around innovation as a collaborative process to create, refine and implement.

“Our world is constantly changing and, right now, I believe we are in the middle of a technology revolution,” Duke says. “We must embrace, not fear, the changes coming. Matt demonstrates a commitment to innovation and ability to creatively solving our clients’ toughest challenges. I can’t wait to see all he’ll accomplish in his new role.”

Most recently, Olson served as Vice President and Managing Director of the firm’s Telecom Group, helping utility clients develop networks supporting their entire organization. This includes helping them understand how to manage information; design systems in 3D models; and design multimillion-dollar, utilitywide fiber networks. His 20 years of experience includes development of industry-leading documentation systems allowing for fast, cost-effective and holistic document management.

“We know not every idea will work the first time,” Olson says. “But we believe in a culture of innovation where failure can move us forward. Burns & McDonnell is full of problem-solvers and futuristic thinkers who can identify what is next to help our clients.”

Value Creation

Chris Baxter is the firm’s first Chief Risk Officer, focusing on acquiring the right projects to add the most value to clients and communities.

“When I think about Burns & Mac and really simplify it, we do one thing—projects—and through those we make an immense impact on the world,” Duke says. “Chris plays a crucial role in helping protect our firm, and this elevation of risk management shows it is a priority for me and our organization, now and moving forward.”

Baxter is a licensed attorney and professional mechanical engineer. He recently served as the firm’s Vice President of Risk Management, overseeing the project risk management evaluation process and insurance program. In addition, he serves as general counsel for the firm’s international subsidiaries and operations. Previously, he worked as a design engineer, construction manager, project manager and program manager on various design and construction projects for industrial, government, municipal and commercial clients.