NIBCO Announces Promotions of Stanley and Smith to Vice Presidents

ELKHART, IN. — NIBCO INC. has announced the promotion of Allen Stanley to Vice President, fittings manufacturing and distribution, and Rudy Smith to Vice President, valve manufacturing.

Both Stanley and Smith will report to Ashley Martin, President and COO, NIBCO.

“Allen and Rudy have long careers with NIBCO and the knowledge and expertise that they both bring to these roles will be valuable for the success of our organization,” said Martin. “Join me in congratulating them on their well-deserved promotions.”