Brian Callahan Named CEO, Joe Eastin Named Executive Chairman of ISN

DALLAS — (BUSINESS WIRE) — ISN, a global leader in contractor and supplier information management, announced today the appointment of Brian Callahan to CEO as part of a planned leadership transition. Callahan succeeds prior CEO Joe Eastin, who is now Executive Chairman.

"I am honored to be appointed as CEO of ISN, I am grateful to Joe Eastin for his leadership, mentorship, and friendship over the past 20 years and look forward to working with him in his new role as Executive Chairman. Joe is a remarkable person and an inspiring entrepreneur, and I want to thank him and our Board of Directors for their trust and confidence in me,” said Brian Callahan, CEO and President at ISN. “Since joining ISN in 2004, I have witnessed its incredible growth and transformation. I have been extremely fortunate to work with and learn from such a talented and dedicated team of ISNers and passionate and insightful customers. As CEO, I am committed to continuing the example Joe has set by providing the highest level of customer service today, while innovating for tomorrow. Together, we will remain laser focused on helping our customers create safe, reliable, and sustainable workplaces through our world-class team, platforms, and services."

Callahan joined ISN in 2004, has served as President and COO since 2018, as COO since 2016, and as Executive Vice President since 2013. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University.

"Over the past 20 years, I have had the privilege of working with some of the most talented, passionate, and dedicated people I have ever met. Together, we have built a company that is not only successful, but also meaningful. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished with our team and customers. I am most excited about our future and am honored to continue to serve ISN as Executive Chairman. I have no doubt our CEO role is in good hands with Brian Callahan,” said Joe Eastin, Executive Chairman at ISN. “Brian is a proven leader, a strategic thinker, and a visionary. He has been my partner and friend for over 20 years, and I have seen him grow and excel in every role he has taken on. I look forward to working with the company, Brian, and the Board of Directors."

Eastin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University (OSU) and a Master of Business Administration from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Sloan School of Management. With experience with engineering software and energy industries, Eastin co-founded ISN in 2001 to solve an industry need to track employee-level trainings and qualifications for contractors working for operators in the pipeline industry.

ISN supports customers across more than 85 countries in various industries, including Steel, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Paper and Packaging, Food, Beverage and Automotive. In 2024 ISN will continue its efforts to deliver new features and enhancements that help customers do the bold work of the future more efficiently and effectively.

