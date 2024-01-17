A. O. Smith North America Water Heating Business Announces Leadership Change

MILWAUKEE, WI — A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a leader in water heating and water treatment, announced today that David Chisolm, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience, has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of APCOM and Water Systems in Franklin, Tennessee. Chisolm is replacing Darrell Schuh, who recently accepted the role of Senior Vice President, President and General manager of Lochinvar in Lebanon, Tennessee. These changes will be effective April 1.
In his new role, Chisolm will lead the parts division that supports our water heater manufacturing facilities, OEM and service parts, along with the pump and expansion tank business line. Chisolm began his career with A. O. Smith in 2004 as Retail Marketing Manager and progressed through different roles to become Vice President of marketing in 2014. In 2020, he was promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience, where he has been leading the marketing, training, customer service, tech support and field service efforts.
“David led our branding and positioning initiative in 2007 and has worked diligently to improve customer service levels and first-call resolution,” said Dave Warren, Senior Vice President, President and General Manager of A. O. Smith North America Water Heating. “His long tenure, marketing and customer service expertise will serve our APCOM and Water Systems business well.”
Additional Changes
As part of this organizational change, the A. O. Smith North America Water Heating business announces two additional updates.
Betsy Curran, Senior Manager – Channel Marketing, has been promoted to Director of Marketing and Customer Engagement, where she will be responsible for brand management, channel marketing, pre-sales training and digital strategy. Curran began her career at A. O. Smith in 2018 as Senior Manager – Retail Channel Marketing and was promoted to her current role in 2020. Prior to joining A. O. Smith, Curran was Vice President, Group Account Director for GS&F, an advertising agency in Nashville.
Rusty Hendrix, Director of Customer Service, is assuming additional responsibilities, including overseeing field service engineering, the contractor service network, technical training, order management, transportation planning, warehouse replenishment and technical support. Hendrix joined A. O. Smith in 2006 and has served in a range of capacities spanning materials and distribution management. He has more than 27 years of experience in the manufacturing sector and has held positions in building products, appliance manufacturing and consumer products industries.
“Our marketing and customer service teams have grown tremendously over the past few years, and these personnel updates will only make it stronger,” said Chisolm. “Betsy and Rusty have the experience and the foresight to bring a fresh perspective and identify new ways to increase our brand awareness and further strengthen our customer service support.”