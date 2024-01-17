A. O. Smith North America Water Heating Business Announces Leadership Change

In his new role, Chisolm will lead the parts division that supports our water heater manufacturing facilities, OEM and service parts, along with the pump and expansion tank business line. Chisolm began his career with A. O. Smith in 2004 as Retail Marketing Manager and progressed through different roles to become Vice President of marketing in 2014. In 2020, he was promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience, where he has been leading the marketing, training, customer service, tech support and field service efforts.

“David led our branding and positioning initiative in 2007 and has worked diligently to improve customer service levels and first-call resolution,” said Dave Warren, Senior Vice President, President and General Manager of A. O. Smith North America Water Heating. “His long tenure, marketing and customer service expertise will serve our APCOM and Water Systems business well.”

Additional Changes