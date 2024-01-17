California Plumber Wins $10,000 in Noritz’s “Retrofit Rewards” Promotion

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA — Tyler K. Pugh of All Coast Plumbing & Rooter (Tujunga, CA) is the winner of the $10,000 grand prize in Noritz America’s recently concluded Retrofit Rewards sweepstakes promotion for plumbing and HVAC contractors in the United States and Canada. Pugh received the winning Scratch & Win Card after purchasing a Noritz NRCR Residential Condensing Tankless Water from wholesaler-distributor Hirsch Pipe & Supply at its branch operation in Santa Clarita, CA.

All Coast Plumbing

Tyler Pugh owns All Coast Plumbing, a Southern California company that does residential and commercial work. Coming from a long line of plumbers, Tyler decided to obtain his license in 2017 before opening his company in the same year. His company principally serves the San Fernando Valley and its surrounding areas.

Prior to becoming a licensed plumber, Tyler had over 20 years of experience working as a tankless water heating installer. While he recommends many Noritz products to his clients, his favorite model is the NRCR111, which coincidentally was the winning product. “The NRCR is a favorite because of the size,” he explains. “I do a lot of remodeling and addition work. If I’m working on a project where the homeowner wants to add a bathroom, I know the Noritz models can handle the additional volume well,” Tyler says.

Retrofit Rewards

The promotion, which began on June 1, 2023, included select models in the Noritz EZ and NRCR tankless series available at supply houses across the United States. Professional plumbing and HVAC contractors were rewarded with a free Scratch & Win Card, providing them with two opportunities to win exciting prizes.

The first opportunity guaranteed a prize of Noritz branded merchandise or a discount code offering up to 25% off purchases from Noritz’s online support and parts store. In addition, contractors had the chance to win substantial cash prizes. Over 90 EZ and NRCR units carried a total of $72,500 in prize money. Among them, 50 models offered a $150 cash prize, 20 offered $500, another 20 offered $1,000, and five units offered $5,000. The highlight of the sweepstakes was the grand prize of $10,000, which was won by Tyler Pugh.

For more information on the full line of Noritz tankless water heating products, visit www.noritz.com.