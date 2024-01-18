Scorpion and ServiceTitan Enter Into Strategic Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, UT and LOS ANGELES, CA — /PRNewswire/ — Scorpion, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for local businesses, and ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades, have announced a strategic partnership designed to improve marketing for the trades. For the first time, a digital marketing provider will deeply integrate with ServiceTitan's cloud-based software platform, allowing businesses to optimize marketing strategies and campaigns for more efficient and effective growth.

This collaboration will position Scorpion as the sole Preferred Digital Marketing Partner for ServiceTitan, and ServiceTitan as Scorpion's sole Preferred Software Partner for home services. Scorpion and ServiceTitan will work together to develop new product offerings to help businesses attract more leads, acquire more customers, and generate repeat business. Leveraging the power of ServiceTitan's Marketing Pro platform and Scorpion's marketing strategies and services, contractors will gain access to the most powerful software and marketing solutions available to the trades.

Scorpion and ServiceTitan, which includes the Aspire and FieldRoutes platforms, will give home services businesses:

Greater lead conversions through modern and engaging websites, with powerful tools like online scheduling, AI Chat, and more

Better returns on digital advertising spend

Improved transparency in marketing investments, attribution, and performance

End-to-end lead management that keeps customers in the ServiceTitan, FieldRoutes, and Aspire platforms

Expert services to support customer retention and acquisition marketing

"This partnership with ServiceTitan is a pivotal moment in reshaping marketing for the home services industry. Together, we are bringing business owners greater transparency into their marketing investments, end-to-end lead to revenue attribution, and better campaign performance," said Rustin Kretz, founder & CEO of Scorpion. "Scorpion and ServiceTitan remain focused on building solutions that simplify contractors' lives and drive tangible results that deliver better business outcomes."

Scorpion's more than 20 years of home services industry expertise and proven digital marketing solutions are critical in helping companies further achieve their business goals. Through its capabilities, such as website development, AI-powered SEO, and ROI-driven advertising solutions, Scorpion is the trusted marketing provider to thousands of contractors across the trades.

"ServiceTitan is on a mission to empower contractors with the tools and solutions they need to reach the level of success they deserve," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder & CEO of ServiceTitan. "Through this new partnership with Scorpion, our customers will have the opportunity to gain even more visibility and a deeper understanding of how their marketing strategies are performing, allowing them to supercharge their business with more leads, more booked jobs, and ultimately more customers."

ServiceTitan's integrated SaaS platform empowers residential and commercial home services companies by providing them access to a robust operational suite needed to run and grow their businesses. In an industry historically underserved by technology, partnering with Scorpion ushers in the next phase of bringing software technology and digital marketing together to transform how trades businesses operate and serve their customers.

For more information about the partnership, please visit www.scorpion.co/servicetitan.