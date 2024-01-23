Watts Celebrates 150 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Since 1874, Watts has been delivering innovative water technologies that make the world's most precious resource safe and accessible. As Watts enters their 150th year in business, the company would like to extend a most sincere “Thank you” to its customers, representatives, employees, and stakeholders for being an integral part of the company’s journey.

Watts plans to host several celebratory events throughout the year, including a year-long sweepstakes for customers and a celebration at their headquarters in North Andover, MA.

To learn more about Watts and their 150 years of industry experience, visit watts.com/150years.