Stephanie Schmidt-Lehmann Joins ABC as EVP of Industry Relations and Member Value

Schmidt-Lehmann will develop programs and services that help ABC members win and deliver work safely, ethically and profitably while creating and deploying an effective business development strategy. She will lead ABC’s communications, events, strategic partners, member services and marketing teams as well as its inclusion, diversity and merit initiatives.

Valued Expertise

“With more than 40 years of experience in construction management, design-build and general contracting services in leadership positions from business development to operations, Stephanie will provide valued expertise and insights to the ABC team, our stakeholders and the industry at large,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “ABC is delighted to welcome a veteran construction leader to the helm of our industry relations, member value and IDM initiatives so that ABC can deliver even better solutions to move the industry forward.”

Prior to joining ABC, Schmidt-Lehmann was President of Poole Anderson Construction, an ABC Accredited Quality Contractor that has attained the highest level of achievement in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System and is one of the mid-Atlantic region’s largest commercial contractors. She was responsible for formulating the strategic direction and oversight of day-to-day company performance, servicing sectors such as higher education, health care, hospitality and multifamily residential.

With Poole Anderson since 1999, Schmidt-Lehmann also served as Vice President of Business Development, Vice President of Operations and Executive Vice President. She was named one of the 2022 Construction Champions Industry Veterans by Construction Dive and one of the 2021 Top 9 Outstanding Women in Construction by Construction Business Owner.

Grounded in the Industry

A Pennsylvania State University architectural engineering graduate, Schmidt-Lehmann began her career in construction working for a major national construction management organization in various roles such as project manager, project engineer, estimator and superintendent. She then worked for her alma mater, where she managed the design and construction of new facilities and major renovations for academic and administrative units.

“ABC is my passion, and I am proud to have been involved in this association at the local and national level for nearly 25 years,” said Schmidt-Lehmann. “To now serve the industry that has given me so much opportunity is the honor of a lifetime. I understand what is important to industry leaders and look forward to using my experiences and leadership to collaborate with them and build strong partnerships. Quality is infused throughout every aspect of what ABC delivers and I am excited to advance the association’s strategic goals.”