NIBCO Announces Promotion of Lisa Lyon to Webstone General Manager

“Lisa has been instrumental in aggressively expanding the Webstone product portfolio since NIBCO acquired the company,” said Ashley Martin, president and COO, NIBCO. “She demonstrates great passion and knowledge for the industry, and we are confident that she will meet and exceed the goals established for Webstone’s continued growth.”

Bringing more than 18 years of industry experience to the position, Lyon has been named as a co-inventor on multiple Webstone patents and she founded the brand’s Customer Council in 2018 to facilitate ongoing direct connection between Webstone’s product development team and the trades.

“The NIBCO vision for the Webstone brand is very clear—to continue our focus on engineering innovative labor-saving installation solutions for the plumbing and heating professional,” said Lyon. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the team to carry forward with these goals.”

Lyon holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and an MBA from Clark University Worcester, Massachusetts.