Oatey Women’s Resource Network Hosts The House That She Built Girl Scouts Event

CLEVELAND, OH — Oatey Co. has announced that its Women’s Resource Network recently hosted a special event for two Cleveland area Girl Scout troops at the company’s training center, Oatey University. The event aimed to help the Girl Scouts complete a The House That She Built Girl Scouts patch, encouraging their interest in construction and raising awareness of opportunities in the trades.

The House That She Built Girl Scouts Event occurred on January 22 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Oatey University, located at 4675 West 160th Street, Cleveland, OH. The event provided a hands-on experience for the Girl Scouts, allowing them to explore the world of construction and build scale models of homes or community structures. Oatey’s Women’s Resource Network, an associate resource group dedicated to women’s professional, personal, and leadership development, guided the Girl Scouts throughout the event.

Sarah Kirwen, Co-Chair of Oatey’s Women’s Resource Network and Senior Manager of Channel Marketing, Wholesale E-Commerce, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with the Girl Scouts and The House That She Built to inspire young girls to explore careers in the trades. This event was a wonderful opportunity for them to learn about the construction industry, foster creativity, and develop new skills. We hope that through this program, they will feel empowered to pursue their unique interests and contribute to the world of building and maintaining our communities.”

The House That She Built

The House That She Built is dedicated to raising awareness of the underrepresentation of women in trade careers, particularly in construction. By highlighting the achievements of real tradeswomen, the organization aims to shift societal perceptions about gender stereotypes in the workplace. The Girl Scouts who earned The House That She Built patch gained deeper knowledge of the construction field and confidence in utilizing their unique skill sets to contribute to a team.

The House That She Built movement began after a team of professional tradeswomen built a house in Utah to shine a light on women in these important and fulfilling careers. The project also inspired a book that showcases different careers responsible for building the home.

“Through the book, accompanying programs like this patch, and elevating the stories of these amazing women, we can shift the mindset that any one person is more “right” for a job than another,” says Katherine Lehtinen, Oatey’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and a member of The House That She Built Executive Leadership Council. Oatey’s support for The House That She Built is part of the company’s initiative called “The Fix,” which aims to raise awareness about skilled trades careers through a podcast, community involvement and other contributions.

Four Steps to Earn the Patch

Oatey’s Women’s Resource Network helped the Girl Scouts complete the following four steps of The House That She Built patch:

The Oatey team utilized its training facility to educate the Girl Scouts about the building trades. They walked the Girl Scouts through the house rough-in in the back of Oatey University, helping them understand the critical role of tradespeople in building and maintaining our communities. Design Something Great: The Oatey team assisted the Girl Scouts in choosing a project they could design, such as a house, a school, or a shopping mall, for their home or community. Together, they ideated how the building would be used and what elements must be included. Later, they worked together to draw a plan for their building project.

The Oatey team assisted the Girl Scouts in choosing a project they could design, such as a house, a school, or a shopping mall, for their home or community. Together, they ideated how the building would be used and what elements must be included. Later, they worked together to draw a plan for their building project. Build a Scale Model: Girl Scouts head home to build a scale model/prototype of their building, using materials around their houses, such as cardboard, paper, tape and glue.

Girl Scouts head home to build a scale model/prototype of their building, using materials around their houses, such as cardboard, paper, tape and glue. Reflect and Share: Girl Scouts will reconnect with Oatey associates a few weeks later to present their prototypes to the group and reflect on the experience.

“By partnering closely with The House That She Built, we are taking steps to break down barriers and encourage more women to explore careers in the trades,” says Lehtinen. “The Girl Scouts’ event is one of the initiatives we’re proud to support, as it provides young girls with hands-on experiences and valuable insights into the construction industry.”

Oatey’s commitment to advancing awareness of careers in the trades is a testament to the company’s dedication to quality, trust, and improving lives. Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality plumbing products for residential and commercial use. Today, the company operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network, supplying thousands of products to builders, contractors, engineers, and do-it-yourself consumers worldwide.