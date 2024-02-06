Ariston USA Announces Entry Into US Builder Segment

“David has decades of experience working with builders, contractors, and distributors to bring plumbing and water heating products to this important segment. His wisdom and experience will take us to the next level,” Ariston USA Vice President of Sales Ansley Houston said. “Additionally, we will leverage the experience of Fernando Castro, another water heater industry veteran with a presence on the West Coast. These business leaders are already adding huge value in the formation of our builder business strategy where we intend to aggressively work and grow our market share.”

Partnering with Builders

With a wide range of tank-type water heaters, including a full line of American Standard Hybrid heat pump water heaters built on Ariston 4th generation heat pump technology, Ariston USA is ready to partner with builders by providing leadership in the electrification transition. Ariston Group’s decades of history and experience in the European market will add value for US builders looking for help navigating the changing landscape.

“We are uniquely qualified to provide guidance and share experiences that other water heater manufacturers cannot. Our leadership position in global heat pump water heating translates perfectly for the changing US market,” Ariston USA’s President Andrea Monti Guarnieri said. “We are excited to partner with builders and walk beside them in this journey.”

For the first time, Ariston USA will exhibit at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas from February 27-29, showcasing its full range of high-performance residential water heaters, including heat pump, gas, electric, and stainless steel models. The American Standard Hybrid Water Heaters will be presented in the New Product Innovation section of the exhibition. This hybrid features the industry's only iMemory algorithm designed to learn a home's hot water usage and keep hot water ready while using minimal energy.