Moen Americas President Kevin Campbell Honored with City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award

The Spirit of Life award is City of Hope’s highest honor, bestowed upon leaders in various categories of business, including construction, hardware and homebuilding; music, film and entertainment; fashion and beauty; food; real estate, and more.

“Moen has been a longtime supporter and advocate of The City of Hope due to its dedication to improving the lives of patients and their families all across the country,” said Campbell. “I am honored to be recognized. Recently, I was asked to join the National Hardware/Homebuilding Industry Executive Council and am eager to take on this role to further expand our commitment to the organization and continue to support its life-saving mission.”

Campbell is President, Moen Americas, for Moen Incorporated, the number one consumer faucet brand in North America. He joined the company in 1998 and is responsible for leading the development and execution of Moen’s North and South American kitchen and bath business strategies. Before assuming his current role, he was vice president and general manager for the Kitchen and Bath Strategic Business Units at Moen.

Alongside Campbell, Tom Koos, President & CEO of PrimeSource® Brands; and Jeff Lorberbaum, Chairman & CEO of Mohawk® Industries, Inc. are also recipients of the esteemed award. Together, the three honorees will lead a year-long philanthropic campaign to benefit City of Hope.

The National Homeware/Homebuilding Industry group has supported City of Hope through philanthropy since 1983. Leaders from across the profession come together to find cures and save lives for patients affected by cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening illnesses. The fundraising group has raised more than $185M to benefit City of Hope over the last four decades. Fittingly, the National Hardware/Homebuilding Industry Legacy Research Center houses laboratory studies in virology and molecular medicine—the building blocks that fuel scientific advances. Support has also enabled progress in brain, pediatric, pancreatic, kidney and bladder cancers.

For more information on Moen, please visit https://www.moen.com/