The New Flat Rate Now Integrates EGIA’s OPTIMUS Financing

SACRAMENTO, CA — In a landmark collaboration, The New Flat Rate, price-generating software for home service contractors, together with OPTIMUS Financing by EGIA, a leading all-in-one financing and leasing platform, have announced a groundbreaking software integration. This innovation allows contractors to offer instant financing approvals directly through The New Flat Rate's comprehensive pricing platform, streamlining the contractor sales process and significantly enhancing the customer experience.

This partnership leverages The New Flat Rate's intuitive pricing menus with OPTIMUS's extensive financing options, making it easier than ever for contractors to offer flexible financing solutions without the need for external applications or cumbersome paperwork. The integration simplifies the approval process, enabling instant financing options that cater to all credit scores and a variety of home improvement projects.

"The financial logistics of project funding can create unnecessary obstacles and can often completely derail the process," said Danielle Putnam, President of The New Flat Rate. "Contractors often face time pressures when assisting clients, while customers can struggle with the financial demands of immediate payment. Our alliance with OPTIMUS Financing introduces a critical efficiency into this equation, granting contractors access to an on-the-spot financing tool to better serve their clients."

OPTIMUS Financing is a leading financing solution for the home improvement industry, expertly managing over $750 million in annual financing. Committed to aligning customers with the most suitable financing plans, OPTIMUS leverages cutting-edge soft pull technology to pinpoint the appropriate lending or leasing choices for individual applicants. Its efficiency allows OPTIMUS to approve 90%+ of applicants, driving more revenue for contractors and a painless experience for their customers.

“We’ve brought our organizations together to address a critical gap in the market,” said Matthew Bratsis, Vice President of contractor services for EGIA. “By integrating OPTIMUS’s simple approval process into The New Flat Rate’s pricing software, we’re empowering contractors to increase their sales revenue and offer unparalleled value to their customers."

The New Flat Rate and OPTIMUS Financing both emphasize the mutual commitment to easing the financial burden on customers and contractors alike. Their collaboration simplifies the financing process and opens up new avenues for contractors to enhance their service offerings.

For more information about The New Flat Rate visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

For more information about the OPTIMUS Financing program visit https://optimusfinancing.com/.