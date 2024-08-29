Waikiki Wish Granted by Service Experts with Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana and Wawasee Middle School

The wish reveal at Wawasee Middle School took place in front of more than 600 students in leis and Hawaiian snap bracelets, and included Hawaiian snacks and activities like the limbo. Wawasee’s cheerleaders and their Warrior mascot were also on-hand, as well as around 20 superfans from Service Experts and Make-A-Wish. For her trip, Service Experts also gave Anna an underwater GoPro, waterproof speakers, and more.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana's mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since its founding in 1983, it has granted more than 21,000 wishes for kids across its three states. Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes nationwide to children battling critical illnesses. A wish experience can be a game-changer, and tens of thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters like Service Experts advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Service Experts, one of North America’s largest HVAC service companies, initiated its sponsorship of Make-A-Wish® America in 2018. The North American partnership touches the hundreds of communities Service Experts serves out of its more than 100 service centers, and this will be the 27th wish celebration that Service Experts has hosted with more than $1.5 million in total giving.