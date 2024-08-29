Waikiki Wish Granted by Service Experts with Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana and Wawasee Middle School

SYRACUSE, IN — Teams from Wawasee Middle School, BW/Cook Service Experts of Elkhart, and Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana participated in a wish reveal for Anna, a 12-year-old from Kosciusko County. Anna has a respiratory disorder and wished to go to Hawaii, a wish that Service Experts helped grant—she will embark on her adventure next month on the day she turns 13.
Anna’s parents say she has been talking about Hawaii “forever”, and that she is excited to explore and see a pineapple farm, Pearl Harbor Museum, sea life, and to try surfing, to attend a luau, and to eat lots of seafood. She is described as “the coolest kid in the world”, and has a healthy curiosity about all living creatures, rocks, and crystals. She is adventurous, imaginative, loves swimming, catching crayfish, and filming survival videos. Her five siblings will also be traveling with her, as well as her mom and stepdad.
Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana's mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since its founding in 1983, it has granted more than 21,000 wishes for kids across its three states. Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes nationwide to children battling critical illnesses. A wish experience can be a game-changer, and tens of thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters like Service Experts advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.
Service Experts, one of North America’s largest HVAC service companies, initiated its sponsorship of Make-A-Wish® America in 2018. The North American partnership touches the hundreds of communities Service Experts serves out of its more than 100 service centers, and this will be the 27th wish celebration that Service Experts has hosted with more than $1.5 million in total giving.