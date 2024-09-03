ServiceTitan Named as a Preferred Software Provider for Ferguson

LOS ANGELES – ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades, has announced the successful launch of its strategic collaboration with Ferguson, a leading value-added distributor of commercial and residential supplies with approximately 1,500 locations across the United States. With this strategic collaboration, Ferguson’s contractor network can leverage ServiceTitan’s powerful residential, commercial, HVAC, and construction platform, enabling them to win more business, increase profitability, and maximize the lifetime value of their downstream customers.

ServiceTitan’s cloud-based services platform provides contractors with an integrated suite of software designed to manage and grow their businesses. With an end-to-end solution that includes tools for scheduling, dispatching, service agreements, timekeeping, purchasing, inventory, invoicing, project management, customer relationship management, and more, ServiceTitan is designed to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. By connecting with Ferguson’s robust product catalog and real-time pricing and availability, ServiceTitan will help contractors address procurement challenges, providing up-to-date product and pricing, ensuring accurate job quoting, and enabling seamless purchase order submissions.

Joint Mission

“Working with Ferguson supports our joint mission in transforming the industry by significantly enhancing our customers’ ability to navigate economic volatility and supply chain disruptions in the wake of the increasing demands from their customers,” said Tyler Beesley, Vice President of Business Development at ServiceTitan. “Ferguson’s extensive network and exceptional product offerings, combined with our digital transformation tools, provide an unparalleled advantage for trade businesses. This collaboration ensures our customers can attract and retain clients while achieving their growth and success goals in today’s competitive market.”

Over the past six months, the two companies have been working closely to garner key insights. This collaboration demonstrated promising results through the seamless integration of technology and resources, improving operational effectiveness for many beta testers.

“Everything we do as an organization is rooted in how to be the best partner to our customers and how to make their complex projects more simple and successful,” said Jim Golini, Senior Vice President, Residential Trade at Ferguson. “We collaborated with ServiceTitan to make it easier for the dual trade contractor to get the product they need when they need it, linking a great technology solution with Ferguson's huge inventory of products and best-in-class customer service.”

Compelling Capabilities

ServiceTitan and Ferguson’s collaboration is intended to deliver meaningful value to contractors in the form of compelling integration capabilities, including:

Real-Time Pricebook Updates: Improve and automate visibility of up-to-date product and vendor cost data directly from Ferguson.

In-App Procurement: Deliver a more end-to-end workflow through in-app submission of purchase orders directly to Ferguson from ServiceTitan’s platform.

Real-Time Pricing and Availability: With real-time pricing and availability directly from Ferguson branch locations, you can provide more accurate delivery times and improved scheduling.

Simplify Reconciliation: Easily identify discrepancies for 3-way matching across purchase orders, receipts, and bills in one system.

Consolidate AP: Save time and minimize manual entry by managing bills faster and in-app.

Increase Profitability: Price services effectively and protect margins with real-time access to fluctuating costs.

End-Customer Satisfaction: Achieve more effective sales proposals and accurate delivery timelines.

By teaming up, ServiceTitan and Ferguson are better able to address contractors’ procurement challenges, including fluctuating costs and the availability of materials, and deliver a best-in-class customer experience for commercial, construction, and residential contractors. More information is available at: www.servicetitan.com/ferguson.