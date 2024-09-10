Armstrong Promotes Anish Suthesh Arul To RSEC Manager, North America

In this new role, Suthesh Arul will manage both the US and Canadian Regional Sales Enablement Centers, Armstrong’s two largest global markets. Suthesh Arul has worked with Armstrong for five years, most recently as Applications Engineer specializing in project management. Prior to joining Armstrong, he served in a variety of research roles with the University of Buffalo Engineering and Applied Sciences Department.

Suthesh Arul holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Buffalo and is currently enrolled in an Executive MBA program.

