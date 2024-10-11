Rinnai PRO APPRECIATION Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner Presented New Ford F-150

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Rinnai America Corporation—manufacturer of a leading brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America—has announced the grand prize winner of its PRO APPRECIATION Sweepstakes. The winner travelled to Georgia and visited Rinnai’s manufacturing facility in Griffin, Georgia and was later greeted at the company’s headquarters in Peachtree City by Rinnai leadership and city officials including Mayor Kim Learnard.

Dave Koval of Dave Koval Plumbing & HVAC, located in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, was presented a new Ford F-150, valued at $70,000, during a live-stream event today at the Rinnai headquarters.

“I’m very fortunate to have won this incredible truck,” said Koval. "A huge thank you to Rinnai for this remarkable opportunity. We’ve recommended and installed Rinnai tankless water heaters for many years because they manufacture the best quality product, provide excellent customer service and an industry-leading warranty.”

Rinnai’s PRO APPRECIATION Sweepstakes was launched as part of an effort to drive excitement about its new SENSEI RX/RXP condensing tankless water heater, the company’s newest innovation in the tankless water heating category achieving an 0.98 UEF efficiency rating. From May 1 to July 31, each purchase of a SENSEI RX/RXP could be used to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win more than 200 prizes. PROs could enter as many times as they wanted to increase their chances of winning.

“Our PROs play a critical role in both the development and the launch of our products in the North American Market, and the PRO Appreciation Sweepstakes is our way of recognizing and thanking them for their support of Rinnai, said Frank Windsor, President, Rinnai America Corporation. I’m thrilled for Dave and the many other sweepstakes winners.”

In addition to the Ford F-150, Rinnai also awarded hundreds of other prizes, including a first-place prize of a Tony Stewart Racing Experience trip to Las Vegas.

For over 50 years Rinnai America has been bringing innovative products to the North American market that meet specific needs for the professional installer.

To learn more about the SENSEI RX/RXP visit https://www.rinnai.us/residential/sensei-rx.