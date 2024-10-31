Rheem Celebrates Plumbers with Racing Sweepstakes Offer

ATLANTA, GA — Rheem®, the Atlanta-based manufacturer of water heating and HVAC products, is launching the DRHEEM TEAM giveaway. Contest winners will receive a trip to watch Rheem® Racing’s #20 car, driven by Christopher Bell, from Rheem’s private suite at the Miami racetrack on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The grand prize winners will receive:

Round-trip transportation to Miami, Florida

Exclusive access to a private suite with VIP experience

Garage Tour and Q & A with Rheem driver Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing

Opportunity to meet with industry influencers and Rheem experts

Fun and games throughout the event

Cool swag and the possibility of celebrating in the Winner’s Circle with the driver and crew

“Maintaining a strong connection to our partners is important to us,” said Scott Cohen, Director, Marketing - Water Heating Division. “We created the DRHEEM TEAM experience to celebrate the plumbers and plumbing contractors who work tirelessly to take care of their customers.”

Entries will be accepted through the end of 2024. The contest is open to all plumbers, plumbing contractors and others actively working in the plumbing industry. Information on how to enter and full contest details and rules can be found at https://drheemteam.com/.