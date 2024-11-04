Viega Appoints a New Leader for Canada

Latest from Around the Web
BROOMFIELD, CO — Viega LLC recently announced a leadership change in Canada as The Viega Group continues to support ambitious targets and future growth. As part of this change, Viega shared the promotion of Pragnesh Desai, General Manager of Canada, to a larger role within the international organization. Here, Desai will focus on being closer to customers, providing localized solutions and driving the growth of business in key markets.
Joining Viega LLC in 2022, Desai led operations in Canada with great success, significantly growing Viega’s presence and market share across the country. He announced that Peter Paulozza will step into a larger role as Director of Canada. Paulozza is currently the Regional Sales Manager for East Canada and will succeed Desai in leading the entire Canada team, furthering the multi-year strategy established under Desai’s leadership.
Both leaders plan to work together to build a plan and gradually transition over the coming months to best support a smooth adaptation for the entire Canadian team. These promotions come at a pivotal time, as Viega LLC continues to invest in Canada’s future growth, with plans to launch a Viega Experience Center in Toronto and a Canadian office in 2025. Additionally, the Regional Sales Manager role for East Canada will be vacant and posted within the next month.