Viega Appoints a New Leader for Canada

Paulozza brings over 20 years of experience in the plumbing industry and looks forward to continuing to understand and support customer needs. He shares, “Through collaborative leadership and strong team culture, my priority is to create an excellent customer experience as we build a path forward.” Paulozza and Desai will assume the new roles on January 1, 2025.

Both leaders plan to work together to build a plan and gradually transition over the coming months to best support a smooth adaptation for the entire Canadian team. These promotions come at a pivotal time, as Viega LLC continues to invest in Canada’s future growth, with plans to launch a Viega Experience Center in Toronto and a Canadian office in 2025. Additionally, the Regional Sales Manager role for East Canada will be vacant and posted within the next month.