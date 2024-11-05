Reins Joins Nexstar Network as a Strategic Partner

LAS VEGAS, NV — Reins, a technology firm dedicated to empowering small and mid-sized businesses through modern equity solutions, has joined Nexstar Network as a Strategic Partner to offer its employee retention solutions to Nexstar’s membership throughout the United States.

“Nexstar curates the most relevant products, services and partners in our industry to support our membership through our impactful Strategic Partner program,” said Julian Scadden, President and CEO of Nexstar network. “We welcome the Reins team and their innovative solutions that can help our members scale their impact, growth and success by investing in their employees in a meaningful way.”

The partnership will allow Nexstar’s more than 1,000 members access to Reins’ custom equity incentive programs, including the unique Modern Agreement for Rewards & Equity (MARE).

Reins’ personalized plans and advanced software allow small to mid-sized business owners to give employees a stake in the business through employer-like benefits or profit-sharing initiatives. MARE incentivizes key employees and paves the way for smooth succession planning. Offering a stake in the company’s success can encourage key employees to become deeply invested in the long-term growth of the company.

“Partnering with Nexstar Network is a no-brainer given their extensive 32-year track record educating contractors about best business practices,” said Chris Buttenham, co-founder of Reins. “The partnership allows us to reach more innovative small and independent businesses and work with owners who may be struggling to beat their local competition. Strengthening their employee retention rates will be crucial for their success.”

For more information about Reins and the MARE program, visit https://www.myreins.com.