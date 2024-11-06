Ariston Adds Four Regional Distribution Centers

PROVIDENCE, RI — Ariston USA, a part of Ariston Group, announced the opening of four new regional distribution centers across the United States that improve response time and enhance contractor support for HTP and American Standard Water Heaters customers.

Ariston’s new distribution centers in Seattle, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicagoland will bring the total number to eight. Additional distribution centers were already operational in New Bedford, Mass.; Laredo, Texas; Bluffdale, Utah and Ontario, Calif.

The new locations will stock limited quantities based on market needs. They will also allow contractors and wholesalers quicker access to key products and smaller quantity orders, thus reducing freight costs and lead times.

The new locations will also enable customers quicker access to 7th-generation heat pump water heaters. Ariston plans to continue its approach with regional distribution centers to provide more timely and efficient service to its clients.

Contractors should contact their local representative or Ariston Regional Sales Manager with any questions or requests to improve access to the company's products.

For more information, visit the Ariston Group website at www.aristongroup.com.