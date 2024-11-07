RectorSeal® Acquires PF WaterWorks

HOUSTON, TX — RectorSeal, a leading manufacturer of HVAC/R and plumbing accessories, has announced the acquisition of PF WaterWorks. PF WaterWorks creates and sells innovative and environmentally friendly plumbing products primarily through the retail channel.

With a focus on plumbing drains and tubulars, PF WaterWorks is an innovation leader well known for its product line, which serves homeowner needs through a portfolio of patented problem-solving products.

In addition to supporting established customer partnerships in retail channels, RectorSeal will add the PF WaterWorks product line to its plumbing wholesale channel, building on its brand-preferred retail presence.

Sanjay Ahuja, owner and leader of PF WaterWorks, will continue to focus on the retail segment and support RectorSeal’s overall retail presence through product innovation. Sanjay holds several individual patents and is a degreed engineer with a strong product and business development track record.

“We are thrilled to bring Sanjay and his team to RectorSeal. I have had the pleasure of knowing him for several years, especially with PF WaterWorks being based in Houston,” said Jeff Underwood, President of RectorSeal. “I have watched him build his company into a major supplier to many shared customers based on core RectorSeal values. I look forward to his continued fellowship.”

“The PF WaterWorks team is excited to be part of the RectorSeal family, which will add significant organizational resources and distribution capabilities,” said Sanjay Ahuja, President of PF WaterWorks. “I am excited that our past innovations and exciting new products will continue to make life easier for the end users,” said Ahuja.

Since 1937, RectorSeal has offered products that have built a steadily growing and loyal following among contractors due to differentiated and proven product performance. Further, the company is often the first to tackle and solve challenges professional trade contractors face. In 2015, RectorSeal became part of the Contractor Solutions of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI).

Please visit www.rectorseal.com for additional details.