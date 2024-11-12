NIBCO Announces Opening of the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum

Guests are welcomed into the museum by a 14-inch copper-fitting water fountain that pumps 50 gallons through its reservoir, along with an interactive hologram feature. A “Plumbing Discovery House” uncovers the intricate systems behind the walls that keep homes running smoothly.

Manufacturing displays with interactive features allow visitors to learn more about manufacturing processes and how products operate. An interactive educational kiosk features NIBCO locations, puzzles and entertaining games, and a theater area provides seating for visitors to learn more via video programs.

Artifacts, representing various aspects of the history of plumbing, as well as the history of NIBCO, are exhibited throughout the museum, including:

Early foundry tools

Original crown jewels of NIBCO

Original early fittings including the first fitting from 1927 and early valves

Original product blueprints from the 1930s

Items from Lee Martin’ s collection

s collection Original printings of Ross Martin ’s collection of booklets

’s collection of booklets Philanthropic contributions

Collectibles and promotions

Continuing a Legacy

“Our decision to build the NIBCO Interactive Museum and name it after my father is a tribute to his remarkable contributions to the plumbing industry and a continuation of a legacy that began with my great-great-grandfather in 1904,” said NIBCO’s President and CEO Ashley Martin. “This ambitious project was something I wanted to complete and dedicate on NIBCO’s 120th anniversary to make it extra special. The museum is not just about preserving our history; it’s about showcasing the profound impact we’ve had on the evolution of plumbing and our philanthropic efforts within the community.”