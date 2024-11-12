B&I Contractors Appoints New Regional VPs to Strengthen Statewide Operations

FORT MYERS, FL — As B&I Contractors marks its 64th year in business, the renowned full-service mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) subcontractor is strengthening its statewide operations with the appointment of three new Regional Vice Presidents. This strategic move is designed to enhance the company’s operational strength and improve client service across key Florida regions.

The newly appointed Regional Vice Presidents, who will lead key regions across Florida, are:

Ashley Fernandez , Vice President, West Central Florida

, Vice President, West Central Florida Dan Bolgiano , Vice President, South West Florida

, Vice President, South West Florida Lazaro Carbajales, Vice President, South East Florida

This leadership expansion is part of B&I Contractors’ long-term strategy to decentralize decision-making, improve client service, and enhance operational efficiency. With locations in Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tamarac, and Tampa, B&I’s commitment to local leadership will enable quicker response times, more personalized service, and stronger relationships with clients in their communities.

Throughout its 64-year history, B&I has been privileged to work on specialty projects for renowned brands and institutions, including Tampa General Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Great Wolf Lodge in Naples, and Spirit Airlines in Miami, among others. The company’s dedication to quality has made them the go-to partner for complex and high-profile projects across the state:

Jason Grabowski, CEO of B&I Contractors, expressed his confidence in the new leadership team: “The decision to appoint Regional Vice Presidents is a direct reflection of our growth and our desire to be even more responsive to the unique needs of each region we serve. Ashley, Dan, and Lazaro bring extensive experience and leadership that will enable us to continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients while meeting the increasing demands of Florida’s dynamic market.”

Under this new structure, the Regional Vice Presidents will oversee HVAC, plumbing, electrical, BIM/VDC, and project management operations in their respective regions, ensuring B&I Contractors remains a leader in the industry while staying true to its values: safety, quality, integrity and teamwork.

To learn more visit www.bandiflorida.com.