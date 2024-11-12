New Coburn Supply Company Location Serving Jackson, TN

JACKSON, TN — Coburn Supply Company is has announced the arrival of a new branch in Jackson, Tennessee. Located at 1665 North Parkway, the branch will focus on plumbing support, providing customers with quality materials and tools they trust.

“With locations already in Nashville, two in Memphis and Mt. Juliet, Jackson was the perfect place for our sixth Tennessee branch,” says Coburn Supply Company President Patrick Maloney. “We’re excited to now expand coverage for customers across the state with the best plumbing supplies and expertise on the market.”

This is the first Coburn Supply Company branch in Jackson, ushering in more streamlined product access for contractors and homeowners alike. Customers will be able to easily find and purchase materials they need with Coburn’s online ordering, digital bill pay, and wide selection of brands and supplies.

“I think what Jackson customers will appreciate is that Coburn’s isn’t like any other supply house. Our employees are knowledgeable and trained on every product we sell, and they can offer personalized support for anyone who needs it,” Maloney says.

The Coburn’s of Jackson branch officially opened on October 1, 2024.

To learn more visit www.coburns.com.